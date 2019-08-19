China Online Education Group (COE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.40 N/A 0.45 35.06

Table 1 highlights China Online Education Group and GP Strategies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8% GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4% 1.8%

Liquidity

China Online Education Group has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

China Online Education Group and GP Strategies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

GP Strategies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.25 average target price and a 50.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Online Education Group and GP Strategies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 88.2% respectively. 6.24% are China Online Education Group’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GP Strategies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22% GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93%

For the past year China Online Education Group had bearish trend while GP Strategies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Online Education Group.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.