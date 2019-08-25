China Online Education Group (COE) Touches $4.64 Low on Aug, 25; Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems has $84 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82.50’s average target is 18.43% above currents $69.66 stock price. Pegasystems had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Market Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of PEGA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. See Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) latest ratings:

The stock of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $4.22 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.64 share price. This indicates more downside for the $94.53M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.51M less. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.1423 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 3,374 shares traded. China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) has declined 44.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COE News: 24/04/2018 – China Online Education Group Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 51Talk Signs a Manifestation of Commitment and Support with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT); 26/03/2018 – China Online Education Group 4Q Loss/Shr $1.20; 26/03/2018 – China Online Education Group 4Q Loss $24.5M; 26/03/2018 China Online Education Group 4Q Rev $40.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Mgmt Lc reported 75,000 shares. Fiera Corp reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 50 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp owns 22,477 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 38,294 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,616 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 25,644 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 664 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 3.50 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 18,496 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,109 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.13% or 20,163 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 156,763 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $94.53 million. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take one-on-one live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills.

