China New Borun Corporation (BORN) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) Contrasting side by side

As Beverages – Brewers companies, China New Borun Corporation (NYSE:BORN) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.71 1.05 Molson Coors Brewing Company 63 1.14 N/A 4.57 12.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China New Borun Corporation and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Molson Coors Brewing Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China New Borun Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. China New Borun Corporation is presently more affordable than Molson Coors Brewing Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.9% Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of China New Borun Corporation shares and 0% of Molson Coors Brewing Company shares. China New Borun Corporation’s share held by insiders are 77.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China New Borun Corporation -10.89% -19.01% -14.66% -28.48% -39.44% 17.99% Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.83% -9.9% -16.33% -28.63% -33.81% -4.95%

For the past year China New Borun Corporation had bullish trend while Molson Coors Brewing Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Molson Coors Brewing Company beats China New Borun Corporation.