China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

We are contrasting China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.06 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0%. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.