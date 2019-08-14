China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

We are contrasting China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|1.06
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
China Natural Resources Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0%. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.33%
|-10.31%
|-15.36%
|-13.45%
|-33.33%
|-12.45%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.
