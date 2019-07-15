China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Livent Corporation 11 2.34 N/A 0.83 9.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China Natural Resources Inc. and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Natural Resources Inc. and Livent Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Natural Resources Inc. and Livent Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Livent Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 85.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 48.6% respectively. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52% Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. has 3.52% stronger performance while Livent Corporation has -43.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats China Natural Resources Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.