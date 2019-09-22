China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Comparing side by side

Both China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Natural Resources Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that China Natural Resources Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 7.4% respectively. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. was less bearish than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

China Natural Resources Inc. beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.