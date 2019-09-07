China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.18 N/A -11.64 0.00

Demonstrates China Natural Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. In other hand, Centrus Energy Corp. has beta of 4.1 which is 310.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Natural Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 17.2%. Insiders owned 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Centrus Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Centrus Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors China Natural Resources Inc.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.