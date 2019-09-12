China Mobile LTD Spon Adr (CHL) Share Value Declined While Ledyard National Bank Lowered Its Holding by $363,285; Sprott Holds Position in Seabridge Gold (SA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Spon Adr (CHL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 86,086 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 94,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 25,510 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 571,287 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 543,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 101,446 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,786 shares to 30,501 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS).