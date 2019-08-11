China Mobile LTD (CHL) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Lifted Its Holding by $831,050; Westpac Banking Upped Its Position in Newmont Mng (NEM) as Stock Price Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 42,018 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, up from 34,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 16,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 183,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 166,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 950,942 shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 13,639 shares to 115,742 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,055 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 546 shares to 147,753 shares, valued at $14.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 82,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,363 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).