China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Holding Maintained by Janney Capital Management Llc; Adp (ADP) Holding Has Lifted by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40 million, up from 490,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 521,935 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Park Natl Corp Oh has 1.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.15% or 119,329 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability stated it has 5,351 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 8,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. James Invest Rech holds 0% or 24 shares. Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btim Corp has 697,697 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 160 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 19,046 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 56,414 shares. Farmers Communications holds 0.19% or 4,099 shares. 243,388 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Congress Asset Management Company Ma has 5,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 8,147 shares to 372,261 shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,097 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB).