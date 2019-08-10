China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake Raised by Drw Securities Llc; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 950,942 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 11.57M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $151.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).