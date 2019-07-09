China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake Has Boosted by Drw Securities Llc; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Boosted Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $38.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.30 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAS VEGAS; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 489,883 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Meister Keith A. bought $11.98 million. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99 million shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 125,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blue Harbour Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 550 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 959,100 shares. Centurylink Mngmt has 45,618 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 431,573 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 92,194 shares. Nine Masts Ltd reported 372,000 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 674 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 52,506 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Metropolitan Life reported 48,463 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.