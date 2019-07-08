China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Position; Community Financial Services Group Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) Raised by $1.51 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 410,792 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 2.22M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares to 613,000 shares, valued at $79.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.