China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Its Position by $666,927; Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 48,483 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 3.78M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 751,642 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,240 shares to 3,540 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

