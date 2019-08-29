China Mobile Limited (CHL) Share Price Declined While Drw Securities Raised Position by $1.95 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Raised Its Sony (SNE) Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 385,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.44 million, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 400,202 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 04/04/2018 – As Spotify Goes Public, Sony Cashes In; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 billion to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 173,629 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,353 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

