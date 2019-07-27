China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position Held by Drw Securities Llc; As General Electric (GE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased Stake

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 533,948 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog

