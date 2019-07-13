China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position Boosted by Drw Securities Llc; Millennium Management Position in Vera Bradley (VRA) Decreased by $8.38 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by 82.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 644,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 241,516 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has risen 9.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 347,907 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.