China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Stake by $660,250; Nbt Bank N A Has Boosted Its Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Rose

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 16.74 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.96M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 206,947 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 23,037 shares to 352,966 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 39,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

