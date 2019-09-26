China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holder Gam Holding Ag Cut Its Holding; Bbt Capital Management Increases Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 351,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, down from 377,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 92,982 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 27,361 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,184 shares to 2,201 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,257 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 146,453 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Amer Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 39,620 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.04% or 80,369 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 67,204 shares. Aperio Gp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 121,100 shares.