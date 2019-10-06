China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holder Drw Securities Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million; Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Holder Strs Ohio Has Boosted Position by $2.17 Million as Shares Rose

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 20,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, down from 50,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 1.36M shares traded or 84.20% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 52,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 83,516 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 1.30M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Ea (IEFA) by 970,826 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Guyasuta Investment has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.16% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hillsdale Investment invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc owns 52,600 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 22,768 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com holds 323,575 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 50,240 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 206,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 19,212 shares. 15,795 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Quantitative Ltd Liability Com holds 12,700 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2.37M shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 201,288 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).