China Lending Corporation (CLDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Lending Corporation
|1
|-0.22
|N/A
|-3.89
|0.00
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
Demonstrates China Lending Corporation and X Financial earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us China Lending Corporation and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|-281.6%
|-84.4%
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Lending Corporation
|-2.41%
|-23.66%
|-28%
|-33.06%
|-56.68%
|-12.9%
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
For the past year China Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than X Financial.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors X Financial beats China Lending Corporation.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
