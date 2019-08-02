China Lending Corporation (CLDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.22 N/A -3.89 0.00 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Demonstrates China Lending Corporation and X Financial earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Lending Corporation and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year China Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than X Financial.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors X Financial beats China Lending Corporation.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.