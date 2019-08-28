China Lending Corporation (CLDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

We are contrasting China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.12 N/A -3.89 0.00 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.04 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Lending Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8%

Volatility & Risk

China Lending Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.36 beta. Competitively, LM Funding America Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of LM Funding America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25% of LM Funding America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63%

For the past year China Lending Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than LM Funding America Inc.

Summary

LM Funding America Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors China Lending Corporation.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.