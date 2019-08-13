China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Comparing side by side

China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.19 N/A -3.89 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.75 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Lending Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

China Lending Corporation has a -0.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

China Lending Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Medallion Financial Corp.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 116.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year China Lending Corporation had bearish trend while Medallion Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Medallion Financial Corp. beats China Lending Corporation.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.