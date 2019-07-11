China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Comparing side by side

Since China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.27 N/A -6.46 0.00 Discover Financial Services 73 3.33 N/A 8.13 9.51

In table 1 we can see China Lending Corporation and Discover Financial Services’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Lending Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 160.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.6 beta. Discover Financial Services’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Lending Corporation and Discover Financial Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Discover Financial Services’s potential upside is 7.89% and its consensus target price is $87.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Lending Corporation and Discover Financial Services has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.04% and 91.9%. 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Discover Financial Services’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -3.42% -10.32% -3.42% 17.28% -39.57% 21.51% Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94%

For the past year China Lending Corporation has weaker performance than Discover Financial Services

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Lending Corporation.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.