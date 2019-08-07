China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Stores company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has 23.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 48.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 32.67% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.67% of all Drug Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.20%
|-1.30%
|Industry Average
|2.53%
|19.20%
|5.05%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.61B
|63.50B
|7.70
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|5.00
|0.00
|1.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 32.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|-1.83%
|-4.46%
|-13.71%
|-49.29%
|-17.05%
|-46.5%
|Industry Average
|8.62%
|31.65%
|1.51%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
Liquidity
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
Volatility and Risk
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s competitors are 1.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.
Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers beat China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
