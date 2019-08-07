China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Stores company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has 23.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 48.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 32.67% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.67% of all Drug Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. 0.00% -5.20% -1.30% Industry Average 2.53% 19.20% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.61B 63.50B 7.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 0.00 1.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 32.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. -1.83% -4.46% -13.71% -49.29% -17.05% -46.5% Industry Average 8.62% 31.65% 1.51% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.

Volatility and Risk

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s competitors are 1.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers beat China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.