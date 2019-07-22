China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

This is a contrast between China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.06 N/A 1.03 2.27 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.83 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -11.8% -2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Medallion Financial Corp. is $10, which is potential 96.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.5% of Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 73.89%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43% Medallion Financial Corp. -2.77% 4.99% 30.21% 4.69% 85.18% 57.14%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.