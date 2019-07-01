China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) Reaches $2.17 After 8.00% Up Move; GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Covered By 6 Bulls

The stock of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 1.08 million shares traded or 202.20% up from the average. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) has declined 92.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CIFS News: 03/05/2018 – CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – THE FACILITY HAS A ONE-YEAR TERM WITH OPTION FOR MULTIPLE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 30/04/2018 – China Internet Nationwide: No Material Inconsistency Between Gross Rev in Company’s Records and Rev Reported in SEC Reports; 10/04/2018 – China Internet Nationwide Fincl Services Inc. Comments on Recent Stk Price Movement; 30/04/2018 – China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Announces Completion of Independent Investigation by the Special Committee of; 03/05/2018 – China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Grants RMB 100 Million Revolving Factoring Credit to Sino Pharma Business Fac; 15/05/2018 – China Internet Nationwide 4Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Goes Below 50-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – China Internet Nationwide Says Loans Were Verified; 17/04/2018 – $CIFS – Interesting to see that the price of stale air inside an empty box is up about 30% today on no news. Hard to believe it could be driven by anything other than manipulation or insider trading; 30/04/2018 – $CIFS faux investigation shows why attorney-client privilege in public company fraud investigations is damaging to markets. Everything is shrouded in the privilege, and the company gets to announce basically what it wants to announceThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $47.99 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $2.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CIFS worth $3.84M more.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 16 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $191 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $196 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $191 Maintain

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to meet the financial and capital needs of small-to-medium sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $47.99 million. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial payment, international corporate financing, and intermediary bank loan advisory services, as well as entrusted/direct loans. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides value-added Internet information services.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.18. About 170,165 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.