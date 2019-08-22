China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Comparison side by side

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 2.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5%

Liquidity

33 and 33 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Its rival LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 75.61% and its average target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 22.64% are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.