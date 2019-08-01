China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Credit Services company, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.60% -5.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

The rivals have a potential upside of 87.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. are 33 and 33. Competitively, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s rivals have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.