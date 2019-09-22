China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

We will be comparing the differences between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 144 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Index Holdings Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

China Index Holdings Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 31.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Index Holdings Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors China Index Holdings Limited.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.