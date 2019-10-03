China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 4 0.00 48.70M 0.00 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 83 3.71 63.81M 1.48 57.62

Table 1 demonstrates China Index Holdings Limited and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Index Holdings Limited and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 1,382,619,311.25% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 77,186,403.77% 65.6% 29%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Index Holdings Limited and Manhattan Associates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $96, which is potential 19.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 10 of the 12 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.