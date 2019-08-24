China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

This is a contrast between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 185 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.62 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Index Holdings Limited and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Index Holdings Limited and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Index Holdings Limited and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 57.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.