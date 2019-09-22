China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Comparison side by side

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 144 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Index Holdings Limited and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and Tableau Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $155.5, which is potential -8.28% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors China Index Holdings Limited beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.