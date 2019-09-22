China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparing side by side

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 144 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RealPage Inc. 61 6.59 N/A 0.37 167.96

Demonstrates China Index Holdings Limited and RealPage Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Index Holdings Limited and RealPage Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Index Holdings Limited and RealPage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively RealPage Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.5, with potential upside of 10.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Index Holdings Limited and RealPage Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Index Holdings Limited.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.