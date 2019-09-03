China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparison side by side

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 173 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.95 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Index Holdings Limited and Pivotal Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Pivotal Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.33 average target price and a 43.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.