China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Contrasting side by side

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 190 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.63 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Index Holdings Limited and One Horizon Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Index Holdings Limited and One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.