China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Comparing side by side

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 197 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Index Holdings Limited and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

China Index Holdings Limited and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 15.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Index Holdings Limited.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.