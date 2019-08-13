China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Contrasting side by side

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 205 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.34 N/A 2.18 36.86

Demonstrates China Index Holdings Limited and Fortinet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Index Holdings Limited and Fortinet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and Fortinet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential upside is 3.48% and its consensus target price is $86.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.