China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 147 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Analyst Ratings

China Index Holdings Limited and Carbon Black Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -17.15% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Index Holdings Limited and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.