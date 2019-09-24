China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Comparing side by side

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 142 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 56 5.17 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 highlights China Index Holdings Limited and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Index Holdings Limited and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Analyst Ratings

China Index Holdings Limited and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 35.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than China Index Holdings Limited

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Index Holdings Limited.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.