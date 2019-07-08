China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Forms $0.85 Double Bottom; Last Week Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. See Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 78.0000

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $79 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $68 New Target: $82 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $84 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.92 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity. On Friday, January 18 GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC sold $205,080 worth of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 3,323 shares.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 1.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Inter Parfums, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 19,073 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 14,810 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 0.04% or 59,772 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 24,203 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 25,421 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns L P stated it has 26,532 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin owns 0.04% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 1.03 million shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 5,058 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 3,203 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Stifel Fincl holds 0.05% or 228,396 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 7,031 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MLN; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMSSEES 2018 EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR)