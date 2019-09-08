China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) and Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Comparing side by side

As Real Estate Development businesses, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. 1 0.85 N/A 0.11 7.82 Stratus Properties Inc. 27 2.37 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China HGS Real Estate Inc. and Stratus Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China HGS Real Estate Inc. and Stratus Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.8% Stratus Properties Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.97 beta. Competitively, Stratus Properties Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Stratus Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 86.6% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares. Comparatively, Stratus Properties Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China HGS Real Estate Inc. 8.69% 4.88% -18.21% -19.32% -44.8% -8.09% Stratus Properties Inc. 2.25% -6.12% 6.25% 18.57% -6.4% 17.68%

For the past year China HGS Real Estate Inc. had bearish trend while Stratus Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate Inc. beats Stratus Properties Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.