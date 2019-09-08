China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) and Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Comparing side by side

As Real Estate Development businesses, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China HGS Real Estate Inc.
|1
|0.85
|N/A
|0.11
|7.82
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|27
|2.37
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China HGS Real Estate Inc. and Stratus Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has China HGS Real Estate Inc. and Stratus Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China HGS Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.8%
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|-1%
|-0.3%
Risk and Volatility
China HGS Real Estate Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.97 beta. Competitively, Stratus Properties Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.1% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Stratus Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 86.6% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares. Comparatively, Stratus Properties Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China HGS Real Estate Inc.
|8.69%
|4.88%
|-18.21%
|-19.32%
|-44.8%
|-8.09%
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|2.25%
|-6.12%
|6.25%
|18.57%
|-6.4%
|17.68%
For the past year China HGS Real Estate Inc. had bearish trend while Stratus Properties Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
China HGS Real Estate Inc. beats Stratus Properties Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
