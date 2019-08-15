China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) is a company in the Real Estate Development industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China HGS Real Estate Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand China HGS Real Estate Inc. has 86.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 1.70% 0.80% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. N/A 1 7.82 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

China HGS Real Estate Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 2.00 2.95

The competitors have a potential upside of -29.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China HGS Real Estate Inc. 8.69% 4.88% -18.21% -19.32% -44.8% -8.09% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year China HGS Real Estate Inc. had bearish trend while China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.97. Competitively, China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

