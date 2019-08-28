China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Comparing side by side

China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) compete against each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture Inc. 6 0.08 N/A 5.55 0.76 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 5 40.70 N/A -3.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Green Agriculture Inc. and Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -2.3% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -179.4% -59.3%

Risk & Volatility

China Green Agriculture Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has beta of -2.02 which is 302.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Green Agriculture Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcadia Biosciences Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Green Agriculture Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Green Agriculture Inc. and Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Green Agriculture Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 162.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of China Green Agriculture Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Green Agriculture Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.31% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Green Agriculture Inc. -2.75% -26.17% -27.34% -43.01% -68.25% -29.22% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91%

For the past year China Green Agriculture Inc. has stronger performance than Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Summary

China Green Agriculture Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.