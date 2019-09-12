China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Since China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.47 N/A -0.77 0.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 47 3.72 N/A 1.00 44.28

Demonstrates China Finance Online Co. Limited and TripAdvisor Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival TripAdvisor Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. TripAdvisor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China Finance Online Co. Limited and TripAdvisor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

TripAdvisor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.83 consensus target price and a 30.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Finance Online Co. Limited and TripAdvisor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 99.9%. 11.5% are China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has stronger performance than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.