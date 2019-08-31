China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.41 N/A -0.77 0.00 Opera Limited 10 7.34 N/A 0.31 36.50

Table 1 highlights China Finance Online Co. Limited and Opera Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited. Its rival Opera Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Opera Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Finance Online Co. Limited and Opera Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Opera Limited on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average target price and a 6.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Finance Online Co. Limited and Opera Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.1% and 3.8% respectively. 11.5% are China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited had bearish trend while Opera Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Opera Limited beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.