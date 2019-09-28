China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Contrasting side by side

Both China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.00 13.64M -0.77 0.00 Travelzoo 12 1.02 5.01M 0.43 29.19

Table 1 demonstrates China Finance Online Co. Limited and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 1,794,028,672.89% -45.8% -21.1% Travelzoo 43,376,623.38% 30% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.36 shows that China Finance Online Co. Limited is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Travelzoo’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Travelzoo is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. China Finance Online Co. Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Travelzoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares and 36.1% of Travelzoo shares. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 2.2% are Travelzoo’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited had bearish trend while Travelzoo had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Travelzoo beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.