China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.43 N/A -0.77 0.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited. Its rival Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 98.1%. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 28.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.