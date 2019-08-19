China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|1
|0.43
|N/A
|-0.77
|0.00
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|45
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|0.00%
|-45.8%
|-21.1%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.1%
|-0.4%
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited. Its rival Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
China Finance Online Co. Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 98.1%. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|-0.74%
|-3.39%
|-24.1%
|-23.41%
|-56.63%
|-5.54%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|3.62%
|9.94%
|10.09%
|24.43%
|7.87%
|28.92%
For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 28.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.
