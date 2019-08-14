China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
China Finance Online Co. Limited has 10.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have China Finance Online Co. Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|0.00%
|-45.80%
|-21.10%
|Industry Average
|13.79%
|25.27%
|11.61%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares China Finance Online Co. Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.23B
|8.90B
|33.95
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for China Finance Online Co. Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.62
|2.78
|2.74
The potential upside of the peers is 65.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Finance Online Co. Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Finance Online Co. Limited
|-0.74%
|-3.39%
|-24.1%
|-23.41%
|-56.63%
|-5.54%
|Industry Average
|5.00%
|9.13%
|23.05%
|27.49%
|40.39%
|39.68%
For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while China Finance Online Co. Limited’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Finance Online Co. Limited.
Risk & Volatility
China Finance Online Co. Limited has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500.
Summary
China Finance Online Co. Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.
