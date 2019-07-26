China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Major Airlines company, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has 0.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 58.2% of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.08% of all Major Airlines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0.00% 4.80% 1.20% Industry Average 3.49% 18.60% 5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited N/A 31 21.86 Industry Average 595.24M 17.06B 17.06

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.50 2.90

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.92%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited -7.35% -19.62% -4.26% -0.63% -27.37% 9.06% Industry Average 0.00% 6.16% 11.79% 21.45% 27.53% 21.38%

For the past year China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has weaker performance than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s competitors have 0.62 and 0.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s competitors are 17.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.